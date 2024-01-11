Saudi mining and metals giant Ma’aden announced on Wednesday that it has signed a frame agreement with Finland’s Metso and thyssenkrupp Uhde to develop phosphogypsum recycling and CO2 capturing complex in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will enable the deployment of Ma’aden’s patented concept, also recognised by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, to reduce carbon emissions across the company’s phosphate business and recycle phosphogypsum into a useful resource.

The concept addresses two of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the phosphate industry – the decarbonisation of polluting CO2 and the effective utilisation of phosphogypsum, a by-product of phosphate production often left in large quantities.

In a separate statement, Metso said tripartite frame agreement involves the development and licensing of a phosphogypsum processing solution for the calcination plant at Ras Al Khair. The plant will use sulphur for the calcination of phosphogypsum and include technologies for CO2 capturing with lime produced from the calcination.

Hasan Ali, Executive Vice President, Ma’aden Phosphate, said, “This pioneering patent, combined with our new CO2 capturing complex, underscores Ma’aden's commitment to sustainability. We look forward to working with Metso and thyssenkrupp Uhde to develop this important project that will truly change and reduce the carbon footprint of our phosphate business. It puts us at the forefront of innovation, turning what was once leftover material into a valuable resource, while significantly reducing CO2 emissions.”

Hannes Storch, Vice President for Metals and Chemicals Processing at Metso, said the new concept for the phosphogypsum processing will be supported by Metso’s fluid bed, gas cleaning and sulphuric acid solutions.

Lucretia Löscher, COO thyssenkrupp Uhde added. "We are providing the innovative process to turn the phosphate industry into a circular economy. This project will be another important milestone for thyssenkrupp Uhde in enabling the green transformation for our customers.”

