The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) has inked a deal to set up four waste recycling facilities, a move backed by a €38.8m investment from the European Bank. These plants are part of a broader initiative to enhance the water quality of the Kitchener Drain.

Ismail Sayed, Chair of the Arab-British Dynamics Company, and Hisham Al-Helbawy, Assistant Minister for National Projects, formalized the agreement. The AOI Chair lauded the collaboration with the Ministry of Local Development, aligning with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s vision for a new municipal waste management system. This strategy is seen as crucial for environmental enhancement and the well-being of citizens, contributing to Egypt’s sustainable development goals and Vision 2030.

The cooperation is also aimed at swiftly executing President Al-Sisi’s directives for projects that bolster the Kitchener Drain’s water quality, ensuring lasting environmental and economic benefits.

Hisham Amna, the Minister of Local Development, commended the partnership with the Ministry of International Cooperation, the European Union, and their ongoing support. He highlighted the project’s goal to fortify the sanitation infrastructure in Gharbeya, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Dakahleya, which fall within the Kitchener Drain’s purview. The plan includes building plants and transfer stations, upgrading and sealing off informal dumps, enhancing garages, and optimizing solid waste collection and transport, all to improve public health.

Minister Amna emphasized the urgency of advancing these projects in Dakahlia and Kafr El-Sheikh and expediting the operationalization of the plants. He acknowledged the Ministry’s commitment to fostering local industry and backing national firms and the private sector in the municipal waste domain.

The ABD Chair revealed that the company secured the international bid from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to construct the four recycling plants in Dakahlia and Kafr El-Sheikh, valued at €38.8m. The project, spanning 22 months, kicks off this March and wraps up in December 2025.

Funded by a loan and a grant from the European Bank and the EU respectively, this initiative stands as the second-largest solid waste recycling endeavor globally supported by the European Bank.

The recycling plants, comprising three in Desouk, Hamoul, and Kafr El-Sheikh, will process up to 1,800 tonnes of waste daily. A fourth facility in Belqas, Dakahlia, will handle 600 tonnes per day.

Minister Amna emphasized that the design of the four factories aligns with all standard environmental conditions and specifications, while also reflecting the cultural context. He highlighted the commitment to enhancing local manufacturing through the integration of advanced global expertise.

The Assistant Minister of Local Development underscored the pivotal role of development partners in supporting Egypt’s environmental and economic progress.

He elaborated that the initiative aids in the institutional strengthening of solid waste departments at the governorate level, enhancing their planning capabilities. The project further assists in the preparation and analysis of databases to pinpoint developmental needs within the solid waste management system. Moreover, a monitoring tool has been developed to streamline operations management at recycling and treatment facilities.

