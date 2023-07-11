Taiwan-based Moxa, an industrial communications and networking company, and Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco, have signed a commercialisation agreement to further develop and commercialise the Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) technology.

The IIN technology, collaboratively developed by Aramco and Moxa, replaces numerous devices from multiple vendors and offers instrumentation control, monitoring, and edge computing capabilities, all in a single fault-tolerant device, the company said in a press statement.

The integrated node increases computing speed, reduces capital and operating expenses, and improves operational efficiency and safety in asset-intensive operational facilities.

Moxa President Michael Lin states that the applications can be used in the oil and gas sector and other verticals such as power & utilities, renewables, water and transportation sectors.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)