Oman Environmental Service Holding Company (Be’ah) will issue tender a biogas plant project in south Al Batinah in 2022, the company said in its latest substantiality report.

“With the project still in the concept phase, we are currently aligning with a number of entities interested in setting up a biogas plant at their premises as a solution to treat organic waste generated on-site or from surrounding areas,” the state-owned solid waste management firm stated.

Biogas plant treat organic waste generated at the source through an anaerobic digestion process, diverting organic waste from landfills before they reach them.

Meanwhile, the tender process is currently underway for developing the Barka waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in coordination with Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWC), the report disclosed.

The plant will treat approximately 4,500 tonnes daily to generate 160 Megawatt hours of electricity, the report said, adding that its operations are expected to commence in 2027-2028.

The WTE facility will be operated for 35 years as build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) by an international consortium, which will be awarded the contract based on a competitive bidding process, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)