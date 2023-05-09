AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and Transpet, a Turkish company, on Monday signed an agreement to jointly establish a plant for phosphoric acid in the Sheidiya area in Maan Governorate with a production capacity of 165,000 tonnes annually.

JPMC Chairman Mohammad Thneibat and Transpet Chairman Ramazan Ostruk signed the agreement.

Thneibat emphasised that the company has an ambitious plan to expand manufacturing and diversify sources of income, stating that this project will provide around 300 job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ostruk extended his appreciation for this partnership stressing keenness to raise the level of cooperation between the public and private sectors in Jordan and Turkey.

