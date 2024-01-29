A joint Indian venture between Indian and Jordanian companies is planning to build a phosphoric acid storage facility in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba, newspapers said on Monday.

The Jordan India Fertilisers Company (JIFCO) presented the project at a seminar at the Industrial zone in the city on Friday, Addustour and other Jordanian dailies said.

The officials presented a demonstration about the project and its possible environmental impacts in the area, the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.