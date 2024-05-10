ABU DHABI - Dre. Diaka Sidibe, Minister for Trade, Industry and SMEs, Republic of Guinea, expressed her country's aspiration to attract investments from the UAE in various economic sectors in Guinea, particularly agriculture and mining.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third day of the AIM Congress held in Abu Dhabi, the Minister said that her country is rich in many investment opportunities in various sectors, noting that the investment event is a cooperation platform for exchanging experiences and expertise, and highlighting investment opportunities in Guinea.

She explained that her country has been participating in this event for years and is looking forward to a greater participation in the next edition in 2025, noting that her participation this year is aimed at highlighting the opportunities and incentives that the Government of the Republic of Guinea has put in place to enhance an encouraging and attractive business environment for foreign investors.

On UAE-Guinea relations, Diaka mentioned strong cooperation and hopes for growth and investment, aiming to attract Emirati and foreign investors with an improved business environment and economic stability.