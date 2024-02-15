Turkey intends to build an industry city in Egypt to take advantage of a vast local and regional market and the abundance of energy resources.

The Egyptian Arabic language daily Addustour said on Wednesday the project was discussed during talks in Cairo on Tuesday between Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samid and a Turkish Chamber delegation.

It quoted Samir as saying the planned city would be dedicated to such industries as machinery and equipment, aluminium, textiles and cars.

The Minister also indicated that there would be further talks on the possible project location.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

