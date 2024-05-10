ABU DHABI - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the importance of the AIM Congress 2024, which aims to encourage the introduction of novel ideas and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise to tackle the challenges confronting the region and the entire world.

These unprecedented challenges require collaboration, especially among intellectuals and practitioners, Sheikh Nahyan said, stressing that the congress was organised to offer thinkers and actors the opportunity to emerge as leaders in regional and global transformation, as well as the significance of their genuine involvement in the advancement and prosperity of local, regional, and international communities.

Sheikh Nahyan made this statement during the launch of the “World Governments as Incubator for Tolerance” conference, which focussed on the frameworks and mechanisms necessary to promote the values of tolerance for a better world.

The conference, held under the slogan, “The Role of Tolerance and Coexistence in Sustainable Economic Growth” and part of the AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi, witnessed a prominent international presence.

Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment of Honduras; María Consuelo García León, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries of Ecuador; Harris Whitbeck, Minister of Tourism of Guatemala; and Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, spoke at event’s key session, which was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Afraa Al Sabery, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Nahyan signed and witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Austria, Honduras, and Ecuador. These agreements aim to enhance the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and support mutual cooperation in the field of intercultural and interfaith dialogue, amid prominent regional and international attendance.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan said, “The UAE’s progress is a testament to the power of visionary leadership and diligent efforts, with the nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, serving as a prime example. Sheikh Zayed was a leader of foresight and wisdom, capable of envisioning the future and charting the course for the nation’s prosperity. His firm belief in the value of community involvement in both planning and execution was a hallmark of his governance. The UAE’s remarkable development can be attributed to the lofty benchmarks it pursues and the high aspirations it fosters among its citizens in their shared pursuits."

Sheikh Nahyan then stressed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues Sheikh Zayed's journey towards a peaceful and advanced community.

“The President is committed to enhancing human dignity, peace, tolerance, and coexistence, which is a source of inspiration. He leads the country with full conviction that building human capital is the foundation of progress and development, and the knowledge economy and the knowledge society are the President's primary goals. Thanks to his leadership and support, the UAE has become a pivotal hub in the global economy and a global model for tolerance and coexistence,” he added.