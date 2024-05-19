The Egyptian Ministry of Environment has commenced discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a $1.2 billion financing package earmarked for climate-related projects, as per a statement.

This financing falls under the umbrella of the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), designed to extend support to nations grappling with long-term challenges like climate change.

“We are looking forward to reaching an agreement that pushes the national efforts forward, and is consistent with the priorities of the climate agenda in Egypt,” Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said.

