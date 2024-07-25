ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance financial literacy among insured Emiratis and promote proactive financial planning for a secure and sustainable lifestyle.

Under the agreement, ADGMA will offer financial planning advice to GPSSA stakeholders, focusing on optimizing investment opportunities and asset management in line with GPSSA's financial planning regulations.

Faras Al Ramahi, GPSSA's Director-General, highlighted that the MoU aligns with national efforts to boost financial awareness among Emiratis across federal, government, and private sectors.

This agreement, he said, underscores the authority's commitment to advancing financial literacy, which is essential for maintaining global competitiveness and empowering the workforce with crucial skills in a rapidly evolving information landscape.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGMA Board of Directors, said, "Signing this strategic agreement represents national efforts by government authorities to implement enhanced social protection schemes for Emiratis by encouraging insured employees to learn more about high-level insurance schemes provided by the GPSSA.

He added that ADGMA plans to provide training programmes that strengthen the knowledge and skills of Emirati employees in the fields of finance, business, banking, and investments to build a financially secure knowledge-based economy.