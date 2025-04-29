Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), a private corporate body functioning under special law and is financially independent.

The MoU aims to foster bilateral trade and promote cross-border cooperation between Qatar and Cyprus.

Under this partnership, the two parties will endeavour to strengthen business ties across the financial and professional services sectors through joint initiatives, such as webinars, networking events, B2B meetings, and exchange of market insights and potential opportunities.

In addition, they will facilitate strategic introductions to organisations for the benefit of QFCA and its partners, as well as CCCI and its members.

The agreement promotes cooperation in supporting companies seeking to expand into either market, with QFC ensuring companies that align with its permitted activities referred by CCCI are offered incentives and guidance on licensing processes.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, HE Andreas Nicolaides, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar, said: “The signing of this MoU between the CCCI and QFC is an important development in our joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen the economic and financial ties between Cyprus and Qatar. We are looking forward to the immediate activation of this valuable instrument, for the further promotion of B-B contacts and an increased frequency of reciprocal visits by delegations from our respective business communities in the fields of financial and professional services.”

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating: “This partnership enables us to leverage the networks and expertise of both QFC and CCCI. With this MoU we aim to create new opportunities for businesses, deepen bilateral relations, and unlock mutually beneficial partnerships across key sectors. This initiative aligns with our commitment to expanding Qatar’s global business connections and attracting quality investments to the QFC platform.”

Stavros Stavrou, President, CCCI, said: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Financial Centre marks an important step towards deepening the economic ties between Cyprus and Qatar. It reflects our shared commitment to fostering a more dynamic, collaborative, and forward-looking business environment. We are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for investment, innovation, and bilateral growth across a range of sectors.”

