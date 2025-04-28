Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) reported that the results of commercial activity in the emirate during the first quarter of 2025 showed that new licences increased by 15.6%.

Professional licences ranked first with 24.4%, followed by industrial licences (15.4%), and commercial licences (8.9%).

The total capital of new licences also increased, reaching AED286.8 million compared to AED 224.4 million in the same quarter of last year, an increase of 27.8%. This growth was driven by a 7.7-fold increase in industrial licence capital, reaching AED25.5 million, compared to AED 3.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

In terms of geographic scope, Khalifa Bin Zayed City had the highest percentage of new licences at 9.9%, followed by Al Dahan at 7.5%, and Sidroh in third place at 6.9%.

Amina Qahtan Al Shehhi, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, explained that the first quarter of this year witnessed the highest number of new licences issued since 2017, with a total of 644 licences, followed by 2024, with a total of 557 licences. This continued positive trade growth is due to the emirate's progress in tourism and infrastructure.