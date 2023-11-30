Two Jordanian companies and a Saudi firm have signed an agreement to build a phosphate feed additives plant in Jordan at a cost of around 15 million Jordanian dinars ($21 million), press reports said on Thursday.

The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company will supply phosphoric acid to the plant in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba under an agreement it signed with Amman-based Sinokrot Poultry Farms and the Saudi Poultry and Dairy Technology Company.

According to Al-Ghad and other Jordanian newspapers, the plant will have am annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

