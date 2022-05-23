Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly followed up on the government’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and Jordan in the industrial sector.

The meeting was held on Sunday and attended by Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea; Randa El-Minshawy, First Assistant to the Prime Minister; Mohamed Abdel Karim, CEO of Industrial Modernization Center; and Hatem El-Ashry, Advisor to the Minister of Trade and Industry for Institutional Communication.

Cabinet Spokesperson Nader Saad stated that a report was presented on the results of the meetings of representatives of the governments of Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan, in the framework of joint industrial cooperation. The report included a number of proposed projects in sectors of common interest, and their evaluation.

The three governments are keen to establish joint projects that create an added value for their economies, and contribute to raising competitiveness indicators and economic growth rates, as well as deepening the national industry in those countries.

The meeting tackled the framework of effective coordination between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, with the aim of discussing all aspects related to achieving joint cooperation among them in the industrial sector, according to a vision aimed at benefiting for competitive advantages of each country, to achieve goal of integration, in a manner that achieves the requirements of each of the three countries and its own needs.

In late April, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received both Jordanian King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE at the time.

Al-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s aspiration to promote constructive cooperation between Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, together and move towards broad prospects of strategic partnership that establishes extended relationships and achieve common interests to strengthen joint Arab action, especially in light of the great challenges in the region, as well as economic and social crises resulting from various regional and international developments.

