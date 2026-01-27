Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, held an expanded meeting to review the executive status of the chlorine tablets and granules (TCCA) production project at Misr Chemical Industries Company, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Chemical Industries affiliated with the ministry.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the private sector as part of the state’s strategy to deepen local manufacturing and strengthen public–private partnerships.

El-Shimy noted that the project is the first of its kind in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa to establish a specialised plant for the production of chlorine tablets and granules, representing a qualitative leap in the chemical industries sector and supporting the localisation of a high value-added industry.

He stressed that the project will strengthen Egypt’s regional and international standing in the chemical industries, contribute to boosting exports, reduce the import bill, and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets. The initiative also aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 for sustainable development, as it supports industrial localisation and the maximisation of foreign currency resources.

The project is being implemented through Puradive Chemicals Production Company, with contributions from the Holding Company for Chemical Industries, Misr Chemical Industries Company, and private-sector partner Cadence Energy. El-Shimy highlighted this structure as a successful model for integrating public-sector expertise with private investment. Total investments in the project amount to $39m.

Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 10,000 tonnes of chlorine tablets and granules (TCCA) and 10,000 tonnes of cyanuric acid, which are used in swimming pool disinfection, water treatment, sterilisation, and various industrial applications, including paper and textile processing.

In addition, the project will produce 18,000 tonnes annually of anhydrous ammonium sulphate, a high-quality agricultural fertiliser that will support the agricultural sector and strengthen domestic production.

The implementation contract has been signed with China’s Capsom, a company with extensive experience in the design and construction of chemical granules and tablets plants. Financing agreements have also been concluded with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

The meeting was attended by Saad Helal, Managing Director of the Holding Company for Chemical Industries; Mahmoud Ashmawy, Managing Director of Misr Chemical Industries Company; Magdy Galal, CEO and Managing Director of Cadence Energy; along with senior officials from the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector and Puradive Chemicals Production Company.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

