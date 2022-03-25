Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has confirmed that it is in the process to refinance its syndicated commercial loan facility of $1.247 billion.

The company said in a statement: “In reference to what has been circulated today (Thursday 24 March 2022) on social media platforms, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) would like to confirm that it is in the process to refinance its Syndicated Commercial Loan Facility of US$1,247,475,000.

"Further details will be issued in due course," it said.

Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today produced more than 1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021) of aluminium. Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP) are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the US.

Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (69.38%), Sabic Industrial Investments Company (20.62%) and general public (10%).

