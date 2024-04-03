PHOTO
Iraq has completed a project to triple a key state cement plant to face a rapid growth in domestic demand amidst a massive post-war reconstruction drive.
Production of the Samawah cement plant in the southern Al-Muthanna Governorate was expanded to 3 million tonnes per annum from one million tonnes, Al-Muthanna Investment Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project, which involved the installation of a second production line, was executed by the state-owned Najmat Al-Samawa Company for Cement Industry, the statement said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
