Iraq has completed a project to triple a key state cement plant to face a rapid growth in domestic demand amidst a massive post-war reconstruction drive.

Production of the Samawah cement plant in the southern Al-Muthanna Governorate was expanded to 3 million tonnes per annum from one million tonnes, Al-Muthanna Investment Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project, which involved the installation of a second production line, was executed by the state-owned Najmat Al-Samawa Company for Cement Industry, the statement said.

