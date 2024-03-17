Leading aluminum dross processing company Taha International for Industrial Services (TIIS), headquartered in Bahrain, has signed a strategic agreement with China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Company (NFC).

The purpose of this collaboration is to incorporate Taha Company's cutting-edge patented hot dross processing technology into the "NFC" service package, which will be offered to diverse Chinese and international clients.

The agreement also involves the exchange of experiences and practices, fostering cooperation in integrating specific solutions and services from both companies aimed at global aluminum smelters, ensuring the implementation of best practices for growth, expansion, and sustainability, said a statement.

This agreement strengthens the collaboration between NFC and Taha, marking a significant milestone as NFC is one of the foremost and largest international suppliers in the field of building aluminum smelters. With a clientele spanning various global markets, NFC brings substantial expertise to the partnership, it said.

Distinctive technology

Taha possesses a distinctive international patent for hot dross processing technology. This innovative approach involves recycling dross, conventionally considered waste in the aluminum smelting process. By transforming it into a valuable commercial resource, Taha not only avoids disposal as waste but also mitigates environmental harm resulting from such disposal.

The agreement will allow NFC to use Taha International's patent globally through its Business Developer, Barenyam Holdings International of Singapore, a subsidiary of TechEngg Group, India, ensuring the largest possible global reach and customer service in various markets.

TIIS CEO Ammar Awachi said: “Our commitment to technological innovation and sustainable solutions as an effective tool to both combat environmental challenges and help businesses grow will prove a winning strategy again in our cooperation with NFC. We are elated to be able to contribute to greening the Chinese aluminum industry as well as support international projects as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Awachi added: "Our dedication to technological innovation and sustainable solutions underscores our proactive approach to addressing and mitigating global environmental challenges. By fostering partnerships, we aim to bolster our efforts in elevating the worldwide aluminum industry, transitioning towards a green economy, and curbing carbon emissions. This commitment reflects the pivotal role such collaborations play in securing the sustainability of resources for future generations. We are delighted to contribute to the advancement of China's aluminum industry, this not only aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility but also reinforces our commitment to fostering growth and progress on a global scale.”

He pointed out that Taha’s commitment to harmonise economic growth and environmental responsibility was emphasised in a study by Ernst & Young in collaboration with the Montan University Loeben in 2021. The study showed that Taha’s Hot Dross Processing possesses the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 81 per cent.

Qin Junman, President, NFC, expressed his pleasure with the partnership forged with Taha International, emphasising the pivotal role it will play in propelling the company to greater heights in both Asian and global markets.

He added that partnering with such a prominent and influential entity in the aluminum hot dross processing sector on a global scale signifies a significant step forward for the company. It is thus poised to not only enhance its reputation but also amplify its contributions to the Chinese industry's prominence in the global economy.

Bobby Mohanty, Chairman, TechEngg group, added that the distinctive technology brought by Taha International holds immense promise, offering increased efficiency, waste reduction, and strict adherence to environmental, governmental, and sustainability standards, including ESG benchmarks. This technological edge aligns perfectly with the company's strategic objectives, positioning it as a frontrunner in the market and paving the way for even greater success, he added.

