Arab Finance: Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba has met with representatives of 20 Chinese firms and consortia to mull boosting cooperation in textiles and ready-made garment industries, as per a statement.

During the meeting, a Chinese consortium expressed its interest in establishing an integrated textile manufacturing city in Egypt with $300 million worth of investments.

For his part, Heiba stressed the Egyptian government’s interest in luring further Chinese investments to Egypt, especially in the textile industry.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).