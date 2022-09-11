AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Saturday said that projects are underway to establish 90 schools across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Over 75 projects have been concluded and referred to the Ministry of Education in 2022, including school buildings, classrooms, sports facilities and kindergartens, he said.

Four new schools, funded by the German Development Bank, are currently under construction in Irbid, Ramtha District, and Mafraq.

The minister also noted that last Thursday, bids for the construction of five out of 16 schools were awarded to the Saudi Fund for Development, stressing that work is underway to complete procedures related to floating tenders for the remaining 11 schools.

He indicated that the school projects aim to provide educational services within the best international standards, do away with rented schools, reduce the number of double-shift schools, and meet the need for schools in densely populated areas.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

