Two foreign companies have submitted bids for a project to build a economic city between Jordan and neighbouring Iraq, Jordan’s Industry Minister has said.

Yusuf Al-Shimali said the city would be constructed on area of 22 million square metres and that bids would be studied within the next few weeks.

He was quoted by Jordan’s Addustour newspaper as saying the project includes an industrial zone and areas for investment in real estate, services and other sectors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

