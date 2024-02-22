Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) signed a land sales agreement with NHMC Medical Services (Egypt), a subsidiary of UK-based NHMC, for an integrated educational medical city and urban development project in Shorouk City.

The agreement was signed by Amin Ghoneim, NUCA Vice President for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, and Dr. Nasser Michel Fouad, His Majesty's Deputy Lieutenant of Cheshire & Chairman of NHMC Investments & Credit Group Ltd in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly and Assem Al-Gazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities

The entire project will be built on a 72-acre plot of land, with 65 percent dedicated to urban projects and 35 percent to the educational medical city, according to a joint press statement.

The total investment for the entire project amounts to $300 million.

The project will house the first English colleges of medicine, nursing, and physical therapy in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, in partnership with the University of Buckingham, and the first educational and private hospital affiliated with the University of Buckingham in the region.

The project will include a hospital in collaboration with US pharma company Johnson & Johnson and top surgeons for specialised face, jaw and knee surgeries. It will include a dedicated medical area for elderly with 76 beds and a sports academy for people with special needs.

Additional components include an international school, residential units including villas, apartments and hotel apartments; commercial units including malls, and office buildings for various medical specialties.

The project is expected to create over 2,000 job opportunities.

