UAE-based developer Binghatti announced on Monday the launch of Binghatti Ghost, its first project in Al Jaddaf area of Dubai after a two-year hiatus.

The project will feature a total of 770 residential units, six retail units and amenities including swimming pool, gym, children play areas, multi-purpose lawn, jogging tracks and viewing deck, the developer said in a press statement.

Binghatti Ghost is aimed at end-users and investors seeking capital appreciation and rental income from holiday homes, according to the press statement. Construction and delivery timelines weren’t disclosed.

“The overwhelming response from the market has compelled us to bring this exceptional development to life and we are confident that this will set a new standard for contemporary high-end living in the area,” said Chairman of Binghatti, Muhammad BinGhatti.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

