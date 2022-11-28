Saudi Arabia has the highest number of hotels in the construction pipeline across the Middle East region, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a report issued by the UK-based Lodging Econometrics.

In its 'Q3 2022 Middle East Construction Pipeline Trend' report, the consultancy stated that Saudi Arabia has 210 projects with 57,912 hotel rooms in the construction pipeline.

The UAE follows with 114 projects with 31,096 rooms. Dubai tops the construction pipeline in the emirates, with 79 projects and 23,542 rooms.

On the other hand, Egypt has 75 projects with 16,784 rooms, Qatar (67 projects and 15,110 rooms) and Oman (29 projects and 6,438 rooms).

On the regional front, the hotel construction pipeline stands at 535 projects with 134,897 rooms. A total of 320 projects with 87,149 rooms are currently under construction at the end of the third quarter of 2022.About 87 projects, comprising 21,713 rooms, are scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, projects in the early planning stage stand at 128 with 26,035 rooms, Lodging Econometrics stated.

