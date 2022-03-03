JEDDAH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced on Wedensday that the public bus transport projects in the Kingdom's cities and regions to be launched in the first quarter of 2022 will include nine cities and governorates, including 42 routes, with a distance of up to 1,660 kilometers.



The number of buses designated for these strategic projects amounted to 276, distributed among the Kingdom's cities and regions according to their need and capacity, while the total number of stops in all public transport projects reached 691.



The authority said that, in cooperation with the regional authorities, it is following the implementation stages until the completion of these projects in the target areas, namely Qassim region in Buraidah and Onaiza Governorate, the Eastern Region in Dammam and Qatif Governorate, Madinah Region, Taif Governorate and the governorates of Jizan, Sabya and Abu Arish.



The public bus transport projects will contribute to reinforce the culture of public transport, thus increasing the share of public transport services in the Kingdom and raising its percentage to 15% by 2030, in order to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services.



These projects will also contribute to providing multiple transportation options for beneficiaries, and will help facilitate the movement within the central and crowded areas.



They will reduce carbon emissions that result from the frequent use of individuals' vehicles, which will in turn reflects positively on reducing traffic congestion, the authority said.

