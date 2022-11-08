Oman’s Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) is expected to award the main construction contract for its costal road work project in Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate, by the first quarter of 2023.

“The tender for the main construction work was issued on 30 May 2022 with the technical bid submission scheduled for 10 August and financial bid submission for 11 September 2022. The contract award is expected in early January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The technical bidders comprised of Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Serka Taahhut Insaat, Strabag Oman, China Communications Construction Company, Al Tasnim Enterprises, Consolidated Contractors Company Oman, Sarooj Construction Company, Combined Group Contracting Co, Oman Gulf Company, Abuhatim Co, and United Gulf Construction Company.

The scope of work involves the construction of coastal roads with an approximate total length of 14 kilometres, service roads, 4 roundabouts and future extensions.

The project is expected to be completed by end of March 2025, the source said.

AAW Consulting Engineers is the design and supervision consultant for the project.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

