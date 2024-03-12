Oman’s ASYAD has reissued the infrastructure works tender for phase one of the Muscat International Airport Free Zone with a bid submission deadline of 21 April 2024.

Documents can be collected until 25th March 2024.

The tender was issued last November with a bid deadline of 28 November 2023 and the groundwork expected to begin by the second half of 2024.

The free zone is spread over 1.7 square kilometres and phase one will cover 370,000 square metres.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

