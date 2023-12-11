Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) and Asyad Group signed a concession agreement for the management and operation of the free zone at Muscat International Airport.

Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan al Deeb, Deputy Chairman, Opaz, and Eng. Abdulrahman al Hatmi, Asyad Group CEO signed the agreement for the free zone, which will be developed over a total area of 1.7 square km.

The Asyad Group will develop and manage the area's infrastructure in phases, starting with the 370,000 sqm area that will be used for public facilities and services. This includes road construction, lighting, and land preparation.

According to Faisal al Balushi, Project director of Muscat Free Zone, "The pre-qualification tender has been floated and the groundwork will start by the second half of next year. The free zone will provide an integrated service provider for all logistic services, especially by leveraging the connectivity of the national airline Oman Air and attracting more companies and businesses related to E-commerce."

He added, "Asyad will invest in the infrastructure, set rules, and regulations, and take care of investors by providing with one-stop-shop services. The first phase of development will include ready-to-move-in warehouses and offices for corporate business."

Asyad Group recently invited a tender to construct infrastructure for the upcoming Free Zone (Phase 1) project at Muscat International Airport on Monday.

According to the tender, the project area will be spread around 1.7 million sqm to be developed over three phases.

The first phase area is 0.37 million sqm which will include the preparation of the land and building the infrastructures, superstructures, and ancillary services.

The scope of work in Phase 1 will include the construction of the following infrastructure elements - 0.9 km of dual carriageway, 4.45 km of single-carriageway access roads to the Free Zone, two access points for the Free Zone (Phase 1) are provided through a Right-in/right-out (RI-RO) junction, one access point has been provided from the airport road, 3.40 km of chain link security fence along with CCTV camera security.

Street lighting and substations including substation building. access controlled entry and exits (primary and secondary security gates and parking area for car/trucks, earthworks, and site grading will also come under the scope of the tender.

It may be noted that Royal Decree 10/2022 was issued to set up three free zones at Muscat International Airport, Sohar Airport, and Salalah Airport free zones. The decision was to start with Muscat International Airport.

The operator and the working company shall be granted the incentives, benefits, and facilities stipulated in the aforementioned Law of Free Zones.

The operator and the working companies shall be exempt from income tax, and the exemption shall be for a period not exceeding 15 (fifteen) years for each project separately, renewable for 5 (five) additional years.

The free zone area will be dedicated to industrial, logistics, fish processing, e-commerce, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and amenity offices.

It may be noted that Royal Decree 10/2022 was issued to set up three free zones in Muscat International Airport Free Zone, Sohar Airport Free Zone, and Salalah Airport. The decision was to start with Muscat International Airport (area of 1.7 min sqm).

A multitude of benefits are available to investors in the Muscat International Airport Free Zone, such as 100 percent foreign ownership, zero import and export duties, no minimum capital requirements, up to 15 years of income tax exemption, and a single point of contact for all permits, licenses, and approvals.

