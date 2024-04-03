Oman’s South Al Batinah governorate has issued a consultancy services tender to prepare designs and tender documents for a new road and cable car project leading to Wakkan in Wadi Mastal in the Wilayat of Nakhal.

Companies specialising in urban engineering consultancy, civil engineering, architecture, and project management have invited to participate in the tender, the governorate announced on its ‘X’ account.

This initiative follows earlier directives to develop the villages of Al Jabal Al Abyad and Wakkan for adventure tourism and create local jobs.

The tender documents sale will close on 18 April 2025 and the bid submission deadline is 9 May 2024.

Tender documents have been purchased by Tusker Engineering Consultancy, Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers; Modon Engineering; Nespak and Partners and F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy, according to the Oman Tender Board website.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.