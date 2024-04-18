Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has signed an agreement to design and implement the first phase of the Batinah Coastal Road, which includes paving the remaining parts, and constructing a bridge to replace the Al Suwaiq roundabout, with a total value of about RO79 million.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Engineer Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, while it was signed by Mohammed Abdul Latif, General Manager of the project for Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), in the presence of Engineer Badr bin Salem al Mamari, Secretary General of the Tender Board.

The project work includes completing the unimplemented parts of the first phase of the project with a total length of 30 km, including paving 22 km of the remaining parts of the first part of the first phase (Barka - Suwai port) and paving 8 km of the remaining parts of the second part of the first phase (Sohar Port - Khatmat Milaha).

The project includes the implementation of four wadi bridges and 67 box culverts to ensure the smoothness of the road during rainfall, in addition to service roads on both sides.

The project works also include implementing the duplication of the 4 km Barka Souq link, long, and the 6 km Suwaiq Wilayat link, with the construction of the Suwaiq Bridge on the Batinah Main Road.

This double connection will enhance commercial and economic movement and link the components of the logistics system between the ports of Barka and Al Suwaiq, Khazaen Economic City, and expressways.

The Batinah Coastal Road project starts from the Wilayat of Barka and ends in Khatmat Milaha in the Wilayat of Shinas, with a total length of 244 km.

The project was divided into two phases, including the first phase in two parts.

The first begins from Al Naseem Interchange in the Wilayat of Barka until Al Suwaiq Port, with a length of 66 km.

The second part is from Sohar Port to Khatmat Milaha, with a length of 67 km, while the second phase of the project extends from Suwaiq Port to Sohar Port, with a length of 111 km.

