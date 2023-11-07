ASYAD, Oman’s integrated logistics company has invited bids for the construction of infrastructure for Phase 1 of the Free Zone at Muscat International Airport.

It is the first of the three freezones to be set up under a Royal Decree issued in 2022; the other two will come up at Sohar Airport and Salalah Airport.

The freezone is located on the eastern side of the 1.7 million square metre (sqm) Muscat International Airport.

The project is to be developed in three phases. The first phase is spread over 0.37 million sqm and will include land preparation, building infrastructure, superstructures and ancillary services.

The scope of work for Phase 1 will include the construction of a 0.9-kilometre dual carriageway, 4.45 km of single carriageway access roads to the Free Zone, 3.4 km chain link security fence, street lighting, substations and earthworks.

The last date to purchase tender documents open to local companies is 16 November 2023 and for bid submission is 28 November 2023.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

