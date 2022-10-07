Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has completed 50 percent of a 145-kilometre road network project in Sulaymaniyah.

An official statement issued by KRG said it has allocated 400 billion Iraqi dinars ($274 million) for the three-phase road project, adding that the first phase will extend for 34 kilometres.

Project manager Abu Bakr Tayeb said the road consists of four lanes and a total width of 100 meters, and will include five tunnels, seven intersections, and three overlapping bridges.

He said the first phase will include the construction of 67 concrete ducts of 110 metres length and power line network for road lighting.

