Egypt’s NCB Developments has launched Valencia residential compound in New Cairo at an investment of 3.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($120 million), the company's chairman said.
Gerges Lawendy told Zawya Projects that the four-phase compound spans an area of 12.5 acres, and includes 15 residential buildings, a strip mall, a sports club and leisure facilities.
He said Archrete has designed the project, adding that the first phase would be delivered in three years.
(1 US Dollar = 30.91 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
