Egyptian developer Menassat Developments has launched a commercial project in New Cairo at total investment of one billion Egyptian pounds ($33 million).

A press statement quoted company Chairman Ahmed Amin Massoud as saying the yet-to-be-named project will span an area of 5,500 square metres and comprise of stores, offices and clinics.

He added that they are planning to deliver the four-storey project in 42 months from start of construction.

(1 US Dollar = 30.43 Egyptian Pounds)

