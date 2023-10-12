Egypt's Ministry of Transport has signed an agreement with Egis and Setec for studying the second phase of Cairo Metro Line 6.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister of Transport, Kamal El Wazir and the French Ambassador to Egypt, Marc Baréty, and officials from the Ministry and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), Egis said in a press statement.

The 34-kilometre Cairo Metro Line 6 project will traverse North to South through various Greater Cairo neighbourhoods, connecting with Lines 1, 3, and 4 with the objective of alleviating congestion on the Line 1 while giving commuters more choices for efficient travel throughout the city.

The study is being financed by the French government, the Egis statement said, adding that the JV had conducted the studies for Phase 1 of Line 6.

Kamel El Wazir said: “As we embark on this visionary project, that not only pledges to transform Cairo’s urban mobility, but also holds the potential to enhance the quality of life for our citizens in profound ways, we take immense pride of this partnership between Egypt and France."

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.