UAE-based hospitality group Earth Hotels announced on Thursday that it will open its first property in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in the first quarter of 2025.

Earth Shore Al Marjan Island will cover an area of 300,000 square feet and have 265 keys, including resort rooms, terrace suites, and two-bedroom sky villas, the company said in a statement.

The destination will have direct beachfront access, a 13,000 sq. ft. social hub and a beach club.

The statement said Earth Hotels’ portfolio of five hotels in the Gulf and Portugal have a combined value worth more than $205 million.

The company's first property - Earth La Revolucao in the UNESCO heritage city of Porto in Portugal - will open in late 2024, followed by Al Marjan Island. Earth Hotels is planning to expand within the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the next two to three years, the statement noted.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)