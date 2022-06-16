Dubai-based Samana Developers will begin the handover of its 100-million- UAE-dirham ($27.2 million) Samana Gold Avenue project, located in Dubai Studio City, in the first quarter of 2023, according to the company CEO.

“We are excited that while handing over Samana Hills we have started the preparations for the handover of our next signature project Samana Golf Avenue in nine months from now,” said Imran Farooq.

The developer began the handover of its $27.2 million Samana Hills residential project, located in Arjan, on Wednesday.

Samana Golf Avenue, spread over an area of 210,000 sq.ft. will house 233 apartments, according to previous press statements.

“There is yet another symbolic achievement that Samana Hills was only 4.88 percent complete at the time of the lockdown. Most of the project was completed during the pandemic. We feel proud to say that we fulfilled our commitment at a time when no one knew what is going to happen next week. We also managed to deal with the new construction regulations where the labourers’ capacity was reduced from 100 percent to 70 percent and even 30 percent,” Farooq said in a press statement.

He said the developer injected additional financing to sub-contractors and introduced night shifts, which resolved the construction workers’ capacity issue

The resort-styled Samana Hills has a built-up area of 100,000 square feet (sq. ft.) and houses 202 units comprising studios, one and two-bedroom apartments.

In September 2021, Samana Developers had launched three health-themed residential projects with a total value of $110 million in Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Studio City.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)