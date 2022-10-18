Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties plans to award the main works package for its $545 million Cavalli Tower project in Dubai Marina after the completion of enabling works.

The company said in a press statement that National Piling Corporation (NPC) has mostly completed shoring works, while piling and excavation works is 85 percent complete and expected to finish in October 2022.

The statement said KEO has been appointed as the supervision consultant for the 71-storey, 436-unit project, which has been designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa.

