Muscat: As part of the efforts to give facelifts to the capital's erstwhile downtown areas, Muscat Municipality has invited consultancy services to prepare a master plan for developing the commercial area in Al Qurm.

The scope of work includes urban engineering, master planning, and architecture consultancy, the description stated.

It may be noted that the Muscat Governorate has been working on a plan to revitalise the Qurm Commercial District as a vibrant shopping destination as it was in the eighties.

The last date to collect tender documents is May 12 with the bid to be closed by June 2.

New measures will include introducing green cover to the areas and offering opportunities for small and medium enterprises in retail trade, food, cafes, and other entertainment, shopping, and event services.

Muscat Municipality last week unveiled details of its Al Khuwair Square project in the Ministries District, which will also feature Oman's tallest flagpole, measuring 126 metres in height. The project will be launched as part of the 54th National Day celebrations.

The flagpole will be the highest man-made facility in the history of the Sultanate of Oman, equivalent to a building with 40 floors.

The project extends over an area of more than 18,000 square metres and will offer a variety of recreational features, such as grass turf, palm trees, paths designated for walking and bicycles, an outdoor exhibition area, and a skateboarding area.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

