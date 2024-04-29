Bahrain’s Ministry of Works intends to appoint the main contractor and a consultancy firm to provide post-contract engineering consultancy services for the project to widen the Budaiya Highway (AMAS Package 3) to a Dual 3 Lane Carriageway.

“The tender for the Post Contract Engineering Consultancy Services contract was issued on 29 January 2024 with bid submission on 31 March 2024 and opening on 1 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of June 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The bidders for the consultancy contract comprise AECOM Middle East ($3.5 million), Dar SSH International ($2.93 million), Saudi Tech. for Engineering Consultants L ($2.7 million), Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy ($2.57 million), Pan Arab Consulting Engineers ($2.63 million), Egis International ($2.62 million), KEO International Consultants ($4.8 million), and Ansari Engineering Services ($3.2 million), officials from five companies confirmed.

The scope of work involves the construction and widening of the 6.5km Budaiya Highway to a Dual 3 Lane carriageway from Al Qadam Roundabout to Janabiya Highway, construction of four new traffic signals to replace existing roundabouts, modifications to existing traffic signal at Janabiya Highway paths, storm drainage, street lighting, utility diversion and protection (for the section from Avenue 53 junction to Al Qadam) and construction of three footbridges.

The main construction contract is expected to be awarded in May 2024, the source said.

“The tender for the construction contract was issued on 5 October 2023. The bid submission closed on 4 February 2024 and the bids were opened on 5 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by May 2024,” the source said.

The tender was limited to Kuwaiti, Bahraini contractors and their joint ventures.

The prequalified contractors list includes Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons for General Trading General Contracting and Industrial Structures, Haji Hassan Group, and Nass Contracting Co., according to Bahrain Tender Board notice. Bid values weren’t disclosed.

The project is slated for completion in fourth quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

