Chinese construction and engineering giant Gezhouba Group has won a major civil engineering contract for Morocco’s high-speed rail line (LGV) between Kenitra and Marrakech.



The 2.32 billion Moroccan dirhams ($225 million) contract, which is the 9th package, includes building viaducts across several rivers, including Ikkem, Cherrat, Nfifikh, Dir, and Maleh (both north and south), Morroco World News and other local media reported.

Morocco's National Railway Office (ONCF) has split the contract to build the 430-kilometre (km) high-speed railway from Western Marrakesh city to Kneitra in the Northwest through Casablanca into 10 packages.

Gezhouba is now the fifth Chinese company to be awarded a contract for this project after CRCC 20, China Railway No.04 Engineering, Shandong Hi-Speed Engineering-Construction, and Covec.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.