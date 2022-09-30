Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing (MOH) is expected to complete the design work on Al Madina Al Shamaliya Housing Villa Complex, located West of Al Madina Al Shamaliya by end of this year

The design works have commenced on the project and is expected to be completed in December 2022, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The tender for the main construction contract is expected to be released by end of first quarter 2023, he said.

The source said a joint venture of PACE Architecture Engineering & Planning and Ansari Engineering Service is the design and supervision consultant for the project.

Bidders for the contract included Dar SSH International Engineering Consultants; Almatouck Consultants and Gulf House Engineering JV; Dar Gulf Consult and Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) JV, Narco Engineering Consultants and Khatib & Alami - Consolidated Engineering Company JV, according to officials from three companies.

The scope of work involves the construction of 314 Villas, a park, parking spaces, landscaping work and utility works.

The project is slated for completion in fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

