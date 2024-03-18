Havelock One Interiors, a leading interior turnkey fit out company, has announced that it has successfully implemented the turnkey fit out and commissioning of three anchor projects for Emaar Entertainment within Bahrain's high-end lifestyle and shopping destination – Marassi Galleria.

When Abu Dhabi-based developer Eagle Hills entered into a joint venture with Emaar Entertainment to first bring the Marassi Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Havelock One got nominated to execute the fit out and manufacturing of the 30,031 sq. ft. attraction.

Following the exemplary contribution to the Aquarium project in 2022, Havelock One has succeeded in securing the second and third big attractions within high-end lifestyle Marassi Galleria - the Adventure Park and Reel Cinemas.

Marassi Galleria is located in a prime destination within Marassi Al Bahrain and has become a renowned hub attracting visitors from across the region.

The mall is officially launched in February last year with a 200,000 sqm shopping mall that will house some of the world's top retailers and edutainment and entertainment zones.

Termed a first-of-its-kind in the kingdom, Marassi Aquarium & Underwater Zoo holds 360,000 litres of water and over 200 fish species.

Designed by Face Architecture + Design, the attraction houses four different ecological zones: 'Rainforest', the 'Ocean Trench', the 'Jellyfish' (Boom Room) and the 'Reef Zone', which includes 'Lab of the Future'.

Black & White were the lead consultants for design services of the aquarium, which consists of a lower-level underwater aquarium and a mezzanine research level featuring a 20-ft-long digital tunnel with multiple interactive digital exhibits.

On this remarkable achievement, Jihad Raad, the Division Director of Havelock One, said: "We are truly honoured to have been nominated for these projects from our repeat client - Emaar Entertainment. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and expertise."

"We are proud to be part of this prestigious project and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Emaar Entertainment," he stated.

For Adventure Park, Havelock One completed a 2,447 sqm built-up area of various entertainment zones using a wide variety of finishes to bring the street theme concept to life. The third and most recent project completed by Havelock One is the 3,750 sqm Reel Cinemas.

The company delivered exceptional quality through the power of thoughtful precision, resulting in an unwavering commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction.

In addition to these three entertainment projects, Havelock One is involved in the turnkey fit out of several other retail and F&B brands within the Marassi Galleria, stated Raad.

The company’s capabilities shine through in the fit out of luxury retail brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Rene Caovilla to name a few, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).