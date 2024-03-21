Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has issued request for proposals (RFP) to consultants for providing contract management and construction supervision of the third phase of East Sitra Social Housing Project.

A major project for the kingdom, it will feature a total of 531 residential units in the kingdom.

As per the notification in the Bahrain Tenders site, the winning engineering consultant will carry out the contract management and construction supervision of the East Sitra Social Housing Project Phase -3 project as well as the associated secondary and primary infrastructure.

According to the ministry, only engineering consultants with Category ‘A’ licensed with the Council for Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions (CRPEP), Kingdom of Bahrain, will be eligible for the contract.

The tenders will be evaluated in two phases meeting the qualification, technical and financial criteria. The last date for submitting the entries is set at April 24.-TradeArabia News Service

