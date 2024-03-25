Bahrain’s Ministry of Works is expected to award the main construction contract for its Capital Waterfront Phase 1A Development Works project, located in Manama, by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The bid evaluation for the main contract is currently under evaluation. The new tender for the main construction contract was issued on 2 November 2023 with the bid submission date of 7 January 2024. The main construction contract is expected to be awarded by end of April 2024,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the demolition of existing structures, new landscaping, construction of new boardwalks, running and cycle tracks, children playground, viewing stands, administrative and security building, guard house, electrical substation, refuse rooms, public toilets, pump rooms, water tanks, car parking facilities, street lighting and irrigation system.

The project is slated for completion in 36 months, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

Read more: Bahrain seeks bids for Phase I of Capital Waterfront project

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.