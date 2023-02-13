PHOTO
Bahrain’s Eskan Bank has received nine bids for its detailed design and supervision consultancy tender for Maydan Mall project, located at Hamad Town.
The technical bids were opened on 6 February, according to a Tender Board notice. The nine firms are as follows:
- Gulf House Engineering
- The Arab Architects
- Kooheji Engineering Consultancy
- Al A ali Engineering Consultants
- Madaen Urban Planning & Civil Engineering
- Ansari Engineering Services
- Consolidated Engineering Company- Khatib & Alami Foreign Branch Company
- Millet Engineering Bureau
- Dheya Tawfiqi Engineering Consultancy Bureau
Eligibility conditions include completion (design & supervision) of at least one project with a value of 10 million Bahraini dinars within last five years and professional Indemnity insurance for BD 5 million.
The Request for Proposals was issued on 4 December 2022.
Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the consultancy contract is likely to be awarded in the second quarter of 2023.
