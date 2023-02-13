Bahrain’s Eskan Bank has received nine bids for its detailed design and supervision consultancy tender for Maydan Mall project, located at Hamad Town.

The technical bids were opened on 6 February, according to a Tender Board notice. The nine firms are as follows:

Gulf House Engineering

The Arab Architects

Kooheji Engineering Consultancy

Al A ali Engineering Consultants

Madaen Urban Planning & Civil Engineering

Ansari Engineering Services

Consolidated Engineering Company- Khatib & Alami Foreign Branch Company

Millet Engineering Bureau

Dheya Tawfiqi Engineering Consultancy Bureau

Eligibility conditions include completion (design & supervision) of at least one project with a value of 10 million Bahraini dinars within last five years and professional Indemnity insurance for BD 5 million.

The Request for Proposals was issued on 4 December 2022.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the consultancy contract is likely to be awarded in the second quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)