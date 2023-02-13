Bahrain’s Eskan Bank has received nine bids for its detailed design and supervision consultancy tender for Maydan Mall project, located at Hamad Town.

The technical bids were opened on 6 February, according to a Tender Board notice. The nine firms are as follows:

  • Gulf House Engineering
  • The Arab Architects
  • Kooheji Engineering Consultancy
  • Al A ali Engineering Consultants       
  • Madaen Urban Planning & Civil Engineering
  • Ansari Engineering Services
  • Consolidated Engineering Company- Khatib & Alami Foreign Branch Company                   
  • Millet Engineering Bureau
  • Dheya Tawfiqi Engineering Consultancy Bureau

Eligibility conditions include completion (design & supervision) of at least one project with a value of 10 million Bahraini dinars within last five years and professional Indemnity insurance for BD 5 million.

The Request for Proposals was issued on 4 December 2022.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the consultancy contract is likely to be awarded in the second quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)