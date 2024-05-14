



Umm Slal and Al Daayen municipalities displayed splendid growth potential for the real estate sector as Qatar reported a total of 466 building permits issued in April, according to the official data.



The overall building permits issued in the country saw a 21.7% growth year-on-year, even as it declined 38% month-on-month in the review period, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).



Al Rayyan, Al Daayen and Doha municipalities together constituted 69% of the total building permit issued in April 2024.



The building permits data is of particular importance as it is an indicator for the performance of the construction sector, which in turn, occupies a significant position in the national economy.



Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 132 permits or 28% of the total; followed by Al Daayen 100 permits (22%), Doha 90 permits (19%), Al Wakra 70 permits (15%), Umm Slal 38 permits (8%), Al Khor 22 permits (5%), Al Shahaniya 19 permits (2%) and Al Shamal four permits (1%) in the review period.



Total building permits issued in Umm Slal soared 153.3% on an annualised basis this April, Al Daayen (108.3%), Al Shamal (33.3%), Al Rayyan (29.4%) and Doha (1.1%); whereas those issued in Al Khor and Al Wakra declined 35.3% and 14.6% respectively.



On a monthly basis, the total building permits issued in Al Shahaniya plunged 63%, Al Khor (60%), Doha (50%), Al Wakra (42%), Al Rayyan (37%), Al Shamal (33%), Al Daayen (10%) and Umm Slal (3%) in April 2024.



The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 219 permits or 47% of the total building permits issued in April 2024, additions 235 (50%) and fencing 12 (3%).



Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 89% (158 permits), followed by apartments 10% (17) and other residential permits 1% (two) in the review period.



Among the non-residential sector, the industrial buildings such as workshops and factories accounted for 50% (21 permits) and service/infrastructure buildings 38% or 16 permits in the review period.



Qatar saw a total of 233 building completion certificates issued in April 2024, of which 196 or 84% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 37 or 16% for additions.



The total building completion certificates issued saw an 8.3% dip on an annualised basis in April 2024 with Al Daayen recording 61% plunge, Al Shahaniya (50%), Umm Slal (29.2%), Al Khor (7.7%) and Al Rayyan (2.7%); whereas those issued in Al Wakra saw 39.5% growth, Al Shamal (33.3%) and Doha (32.1%) in the review period.



The total building completion certificates issued saw a 31% month-on-month contraction in April 2024 with Al Daayen registering 50% plunge, Doha (46%), Al Shahaniya (40%), Al Wakra (35%), Al Khor (29%), Umm Slal (19%) and Al Rayyan (12%); while Al Shamal saw 60% surge in the review period.



Al Rayyan witnessed 132 certificates or 28% of the total number of certificates issued in April 2024, Al Daayen 100 (22%), Doha 90 (19%), Al Wakra 70 (15%), Umm Slal 38 (8%), Al Khor 22 (5%), Al Shahaniya 10 (2%) and Al Shamal four (1%) in April 2024.



Of the 153 residential buildings completion certificates issued in April 2024, as many as 136 or 89% were for villas, 11 or 7% for apartments, and six others.



Of the 136 villas completion certificates issued in April 2024, as many as 49 were in Al Rayyan, 25 in Al Wakra, 21 in Al Daayen, 18 in Doha, 10 in Umm Slal, six each in Al Shamal and Al Khor, and one in Al Shahaniya.



In the case of 11 apartments, Doha issued five completion certificates; two each in Al Khor and Al Wakra, and one each in Al Rayyan and Al Shamal in April 2024.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).