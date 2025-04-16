Bahrain is set for a major infrastructure revamp with new roads and sewage projects lined up across all governorates.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj reaffirmed commitment to implementing strategic projects with a focus on sustainable development.

He highlighted the ministry’s role in supporting the country’s growing urban, developmental and investment activities.

He stressed that ongoing and upcoming projects were designed to enhance Bahrain’s road networks, upgrade sewage systems and bolster the country’s infrastructure capabilities in line with national development goals.

“We are not only building roads and laying pipelines, we are shaping the future of Bahrain’s infrastructure to support economic growth, ensure safety and raise the quality of life for all citizens,” said Mr Al Hawaj, in a written response to a parliamentary question by MP Dr Ali Al Nuaimi.

According to the minister, 89 per cent of the built properties in the Southern Governorate are currently connected to the main sewerage network. Remarkably, in constituency seven of the same governorate, the coverage has reached 100pc.

He noted that work is ongoing to complete the remaining sewer connections across the Southern Governorate.

“The selection and implementation of these projects depend on the ministry’s pre-established programme, which factors in several criteria including the percentage of built properties in the area and the technical readiness for network installation,” explained Mr Al Hawaj.

“We are making significant strides in sanitation infrastructure, especially in rapidly developing areas,” he added.

“Our focus remains on completing comprehensive coverage while adhering to strict technical and sustainability standards.”

As part of its multi-phase infrastructure plan, the minister also outlined several road development initiatives.

One of the projects is the upcoming development of Road 847 in Riffa, which is currently in the preparatory stage. The project will include sidewalks, an advanced rainwater drainage system, upgraded street lighting, underground ducts for future utility use and updated road signs and safety indicators.

Additionally, the minister confirmed that the project would directly address the recurring issue of rainwater accumulation in Block 912 in West Riffa, ensuring safer and more reliable road use for residents and commuters.

“The ministry has completed detailed designs for the development of Road 36 in the Al A’ali area,” he said.

“The plans include expanding the road into a dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction and upgrading intersections to improve traffic flow and safety.

“The ministry has also finalised designs for the rehabilitation of roads in Block 926 (phases one and two). This includes Street 20 and surrounding roads, which will undergo complete resurfacing. Pavements will be set up and sidewalks improved as well.”

Mr Al Hawaj stressed that these projects were not mere upgrades.

“They’re part of a comprehensive plan to create safer, smarter, and more resilient roads throughout Bahrain,” he added.

Among future-oriented developments, the minister revealed plans to pave a temporary road connecting Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Highway to Wadi Al Sail Housing Project, and another connecting the same highway to Wali Al Ahd Highway.

These projects will feature rainwater drainage networks, speed-reducing humps for traffic safety, enhanced street lighting, underground ductwork for future services and comprehensive road signage and guidance systems.

“We’re prioritising road safety, efficient rainwater management and service integration in all new road designs,” the minister said.

Mr Al Hawaj reiterated that these projects would contribute to the overall well-being of the population.

“With a clear roadmap and ongoing co-ordination with Parliament and local authorities, the ministry continues to play a crucial role in the modernisation of Bahrain’s infrastructure, laying down the roads to a brighter, more sustainable future,” he said.

