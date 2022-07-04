Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) announced on Monday the launch of the 135-acre Ain Al Maha Village residential project, located within the Jubail Island master plan in Abu Dhabi.

The 240-villa waterfront community would be completed by the first quarter of 2025, JIIC said in a press statement.

The village will include two community centres that will include a 2,500 square metre retail complex, a school, a mosque and medical facilities.

The statement said 95 percent of infrastructure for Jubail Island master plan has been completed while 40 percent of the villas are under construction.

Last month, JIIC awarded $60 million construction contract to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) for townhouses in Jubail Island.

